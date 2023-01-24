Subhash Ghai sheds light on evolving art of filmmaking on his eightieth birthday

Subhash Ghai on turning old and still going strong as a filmmaker

Subhash Ghai on his eightieth birthday, expressed his thoughts about filmmaking and how it has changed over the years in India.

He said, “The problem is makers think in English, make in Hindi. Satyajit Ray never tried to win over the market of Hindi cinema. He always said ‘I am a Bengali guy, who knows Bengali culture, languagem hence I will make films in that language’. You see Korean, or any other world cinema, they make films in their own language, their own roots are there. That is important.”

He further added, “It is similar to how a poor man is attracted to riches, without knowing the problems that come with being on the other side too.”