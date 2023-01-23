Shakira looks relaxed as she waves fans from balcony after dropping bombshell diss song 

Shakira waved to her fans from her balcony of Barcelona house after she released song dissing former partner Gerard Pique and his new lover Clara Chia Marti.
Donning a white jumper and cute beanie, the Waka Waka hitmaker flashed her gorgeous smile looking happy and relaxed amid Gerard’s cheating scandal.
This comes just days after a report claimed that Shakira found out that her ex-boyfriend cheated on her through a jar of jam.
As per report by Show News Today, the singer came home from a trip to discover that someone has eaten from her jar of strawberry jam.
The Colombian singer knew neither Gerard nor her kids, Sasha and Milan, eat jam which made her realize that someone else must have eaten it while she was away.
After this, Shakira came to the realization that her partner of 12 years and father of her two boys has been cheating on her.
Adding to it was the singer’s new track in which she opens fridge to find a head of her collaborator, Rauw Alejandro, on a platter, which seemingly confirms the report.
Moreover, in the diss track she ridiculed the former Barcelona star and Clara as she croons, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”
In another apparent brutal diss at Clara, Shakira says in the song, “She has a good person’s name, clearly it’s not what it sounds like.”
Meanwhile, it was also reported that Shakira has placed a life-size witch mannequin in her balcony facing Gerard’s mother Montserrat Bernabeu’s pad.
Mel B received MBE – Member of the Order of the British Empire, from Prince William in 2022
Ryan Reynolds and Nathan Fillion co-starred together in ’90s sitcom called ‘Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place’
Ajay Devgn last featured in 'Drishyam 2'
Prince Harry’s friend Gayle King thinks that King Charles and Prince William have been left ‘very angry’ by...
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas in July last year two decades after their first breakup
The conspiracy theory related to Sam Smith and Adele has been doing rounds on the Internet for quite some time