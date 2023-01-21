Manhandling classmate: Court grants bail to four girls

Girl tortured by classmates at Lahore school.— Screengrab/Twitter

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore Saturday approved the pre-arrest bail plea of the four girl students booked for torturing their classmate at a private school in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The court granted bail to the four girls against surety bonds worth Rs50,000, barring the police from arresting them till January 30.

The police filed a first information report (FIR) against the suspects under sections 337A (i), 354, and 379 of the PPC at the victim's father's complaint.

A video of the girl students beating the victim went viral on social media.

Trigger warning: Some of our readers may find the above content disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

According to the FIR, the victim’s father, Imran Younas, alleged that his daughter’s classmate is a drug addict and wanted his daughter to join her company.



Imran claims in the FIR that one of the girls also had a dagger while attacking his daughter. He also alleged that the four girls snatched his daughter's gold chain and a locket while they were attacking her.

The suspects attacked the victim, dragged her to the canteen, and humiliated her there, the FIR stated.

Imran added that he has also approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), for action against those who shared the video on social media.

The victim is seen crying for help in the video while a girl sits on her back, twisting her arm and flinging abuse at her.

Another girl is seen walking to the victim and sitting on her back while a third one slaps her. The victim reportedly received injuries and was transported to a hospital after the incident.