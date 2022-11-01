Couple held over torture and rape of their six-year-old niece

Police on Monday arrested a couple over the torture and rape of their six-year-old niece in the Shah Latif area. They arrested two other suspects in connection with a teenage girl’s rape in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood.

In the case of the six-year-old girl, the Shah Latif police registered FIR No. 1255/22 under sections 324, 337-A(I) and 34 on the complaint of her uncle Abdul Razzaq against her other uncle Salman, his wife Samreen and a person named Ghaffar.

In his statement to the police, the complainant said Salman had adopted his sister Amina’s daughter around three months ago. Razzaq said Salman phoned Amina, who lives in Larkana, and informed her that the girl had fallen ill.

After reaching Karachi on October 28, Amina found out that her daughter had been severely tortured. Razzaq said the injured girl accused Salman, his wife and Ghaffar of torturing her, stabbing her and throwing hot water on her. Her fingers have been mutilated and she also has cuts on her neck and torso.

Police said they have arrested Salman, who they believe is a drug addict, and his wife. They also believe Salman and Ghaffar subjected the girl to rape. Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said the girl has been sent to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for examination, adding that the police cannot say anything with certainty before the report comes in.

Though the complainant has not mentioned rape in the FIR, the initial medical findings of doctors suggest the girl was sexually abused. Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that the initial findings are suggestive of chronic child abuse with sexual assault.

She said the girl was subjected to horrific sexual torture and physical mutilation, adding that she had undergone immense psychological trauma. She also said referral pathways have been invoked, investigations are being done and treatment has been initiated. Samples have been collected for laboratory tests, including DNA, she added.

Teenage girl’s rape

In the case of the teenage girl, police said that a citizen had filed a missing complaint of his sister on Sunday, but shortly after the complaint was registered, their neighbour Arsalan informed the complainant that his sister was standing on the road.

“I immediately went there and found my sister crying. She said Arsalan and Danish had come on a motorbike and put a handkerchief on her face. After she fell unconscious, they took her to an unknown park and raped her,” said the complainant. The New Town police then conducted a raid and arrested both suspects.