Kristin Cavallari 'done' with dating athletes

Kristin Cavallari discussed her dating preferences on a podcast with her ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti and revealed that she no longer wants to date professional athletes because she has had that experience, according to Fox News.



Kristin was married to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and the two split in 2020. She revealed that she also dated NFL quarterback Matt Leinart and a hockey player.

Kristin said, "To be honest, I don't want to say anything I'm gonna end up regretting, but I don't think I want to date another athlete. I've done that. … I want to leave that in the past."

Kristin said about ex-boyfriend Matt Leinart, "Oh god, my first quarterback. … I dated a couple of athletes in my day, I will say. I'm actually still good friends with Matt. Matt is the nicest human being on the planet. He is such a great guy. But, yeah, I dated him when I was 18— my second half of my senior year."