‘Nevertheless’ Song Kang to star with Kim Yoo Jung for new rom-com 'My Daemon'

‘Nevertheless’ Song Kang to alongside Kim Yoo Jung for new rom-com 'My Daemon'

Love Alarm's lead actor Song Kang is gearing up to star in a romantic comedy drama alongside 20th Century Girl's Kim Yoo Jung.

According to media outlet reports on January 18, Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang are under consideration for the female and male lead roles in a new drama series, My Daemon.

A fusion fantasy/action/rom-com, My Daemon depicts the story of a chaebol heiress who is surrounded by enemies that aim for bringing her down, and a supernatural being who loses all of his powers.

Kim Yoo Jung has been offered the role of the chaebol heiress Do Do Hee, while Song Kang is asked for the role of a supernatural daemon, Jung Goo Won.

As per the available plotline of the upcoming drama Do Do Hee and Jung Goo Won must team up in order to reclaim Goo Won's powers, take down Do Hee's enemies, and find each other's first true allies.

My Daemon will be scripted by Choi Ah Il of Mr. Queen. There's no information avalaible on the production and the release details of the drama.

Song Kang has received tremendous amount of fame and success for his back to back hit projects in the past year.



He is known for his significent roles in Love Alarm, Nevertheless and Forecasting Love and Weather.