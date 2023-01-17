Andrew Tate’s a ‘bit more paranoid’ for his security, claims bodyguard: Here’s why

Andrew Tate’s bodyguard Bogdan Stancu recently alleged that his boss was “a little bit paranoid”.

In a new interview with BBC, the influencer’s Head of Security revealed that Andrew thought “someone wanted to hurt him”.

When asked if Andrew was going through paranoia, Bogdan responded, “I would not say ‘paranoid’ but something similar maybe.”

“He wanted to have a normal life and couldn’t – maybe it’s normal to be a little bit more paranoid,” said Bogdan.

Recalling the travelling days with Andrew, Bogdan mentioned that the “the security team would stay inside the hotel with the baggage locked and without changing their clothes.”

“Because we knew anything could happen,” he remarked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bogdan also spoke out about the women who accused Andrew of sexual assault.

“When they realised the reality, it’s easy to transform from a friend into an enemy, and make a statement to the police,” commented Andrew’s bodyguard.

Meanwhile, Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate are serving 30-day detention in Romanian prison while the police investigations related to human trafficking and rape are underway against both brothers.