 
close
Saturday January 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch on January 16th-20th: Full list

Netflix: Here's the complete list of January upcoming week releases

By Web Desk
January 14, 2023
Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch on January 16th-20th: Full list
Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch on January 16th-20th: Full list

Netflix is all set to release a huge collection of original content in multiple genres for its subscribers to entertain them in the upcoming week of January.

Here's the list of everything scheduled to release on Netflix between January 16th, 2023 to 20th, 2023.

Coming to Netflix on January 16th:

  • Miu404
  • Quartet

Coming to Netflix on January 17th:

  • The Devil to Pay

Coming to Netflix on January 19th:

  • Alkhallat+
  • Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre
  • Khallat+
  • That ’90s Show
  • The Pez Outlaw
  • Women at War

Coming to Netflix on January 20th:

  • Awaken
  • Bake Squad
  • Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
  • Bling Empire: New York
  • Booba (Season 5)
  • Fauda (Season 4)
  • Mission Majnu
  • Jung_E
  • Represent
  • Shahmaran
  • Shanty Town
  • Sweetie
  • The Real World (Season 28)