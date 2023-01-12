Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay speaks in Brooklyn Beckham's defence after viral recipe

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently extended his support to Brooklyn Beckham over his passion for food.
Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son was recently slammed by fans as the 23-year-old chef gave fans a step-by-step guide to making an underdone roast.
Reacting to his video, one fan commented: “I don't think I would eat meat like that” and the other wrote: “Might as well bite the cow while it's grazing.”
However, the 56-year-old chef told Daily Mail that he watched the "supposedly 'raw' beef" himself and was "pleased" to see Brooklyn’s passion to pursue what he "really enjoys doing."
"It probably came off a certain way, but it's not his fault. So I have no issues against it. I'm excited. We have another chef joining the mix,” he further added.
Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham also backed her son’s video last week. She wrote: “Inspiration for this Sunday's roast. I'll be attempting this for your dad and brothers and sister."
"It's rare people not raw", she defended Brooklyn.
