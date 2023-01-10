Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders share intimate moment during cosy date

Pete Davidson was spotted in a cosy date Chase Sui Wonders after Davidson split from Emily Ratajkowski.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, The King Of Staten Island star, 29, was seen cuddling up to his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Wonders, 26, in New York City on Monday, January 9th, 2023.

Davidson sat in a corner restaurant table next to Chase, leaning in close to show her something on his phone. The duo was waiting for takeout at Brooklyn’s Baba’s Perogies. In another snap, Chase pulled romantically in to Pete and wrapped her arm up around his neck, via HollywoodLife.

Both actors kept things casual in sweatshirts as they snuggled up to one another.

TMZ

According to the TMZ, customers at the Eastern European restaurant reported that the pair “shared a kiss and did some serious cuddling” before leaving in the same car.

According to Page Six, the outing marks the fourth time Davidson and Wonder have been spotted together over the last month.

In fact, in late December the pair were photographed hanging out three times in one week — shopping together incognito at a Whole Foods, at a Rangers game and enjoying a late-night rendezvous at the comedian’s apartment.