Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal are expecting their first child!

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan will welcome their first child soon

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tied the knot in November 2021. They soon became talk of the town because of the public display of affection they are often seem to put together. Now, the much adored couple is expecting their first baby together.

The couple is right now in Dubai enjoying New Year holidays surrounded by their close friends and family. They are elated to enter into a new phase of their lives, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

The lovebirds met at a fashion show organized by Anushka’s mother Anu Ranjan’s NGO. In several interviews the couple opened up about the ups and downs of their relationship. They stated that like any other couple, they too have their weak moments but at the end of the day they stay together because of the love they hold for each other.