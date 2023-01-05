Deepika Padukone turns 37: 'Project K' makers drop her first featured poster on this occasion

Project K makers share glimpse of Deepika Padukone's character in the film by dropping a poster on her birthday.
Vyjayanthi Movies’ official twitter account unveiled the poster and wished the glamorous actress a happy birthday. The makers wrote: “Here’s wishing our @deepikapadukone a very Happy Birthday.”
The poster gives partial glimpse of Deepika and reads: “A hope in the dark.”
The big-budgeted film Project K starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.
The film marks as the first on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Prabhas. The film is going to be a fantasy drama Prabhas in a completely different avatar. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be playing a significant role in this new venture.
Nag Ashwin’s Project K is expected to release in theatres in October 2023 or in 2024, reports IndiaToday.
Pathaan will mark as Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's fourth on-screen collaboration
Prince William’s alleged physical assault on brother Prince Harry has been condemned by a royal expert
Prince Harry’s book 'Spare' is slated to release next Tuesday
Rihanna would 'love to walk down the aisle with a baby bump,' alleges source
Ezra Miller-led 'The Flash' is set to open in theatres on June 16, 2023
A royal expert has admitted that Prince William was cast in a ‘horrible and aggressive light’ in Prince Harry's...