Kartik Aaryan spotted with Prateek Kuhad’s ex-girlfriend

Kartik Aaryan was seen having hi-tea with Nikarika Thakur in London who is ex-girlfriend of Indie singer Prateek Kuhad.
The actor is right now on a vacation in London and while fans were speculating that he might be vacationing with his rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan because the pictures they have shared have similarities between them.
However, the speculations don’t cease here. Fans on reddit have predicted that Kartik had a subtle date with Prateek Kuhad’s ex-girlfriend who is a doctor settled in UK. The speculations surfaced because Niharika also shared similar pictures on her stories.
Prateek in an interview confirmed his breakup, he said, “I am not in a relationship. I have not been really vocal about it for a while. Some people still think I’m in a relationship, but I have not been in a relationship for a little while now. Things ended some time ago. I’m single. I broke up recently.”
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham celebrated New Year with kids, close family
Vivek Agnihotri receives online hate for making a tweet about 'Besharam Rang'
Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer Willis celebrates six years of sobriety and pregnancy as she enters New Year
Camilla Mendes and Rudy Mancuso rock the waves at Miami beach as they celebrate New Year holiday
Andrew Crofts, who's ghostwritten more than 80 books, shares interesting details about Harry's Spare
John Travolta, daughter Ella shower love on fans as they ring in New Year