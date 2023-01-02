Kartik Aaryan spotted with Prateek Kuhad’s ex-girlfriend

Fans speculate Kartik Aaryan was having hi-tea with Dr Niharika

Kartik Aaryan was seen having hi-tea with Nikarika Thakur in London who is ex-girlfriend of Indie singer Prateek Kuhad.

The actor is right now on a vacation in London and while fans were speculating that he might be vacationing with his rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan because the pictures they have shared have similarities between them.

However, the speculations don’t cease here. Fans on reddit have predicted that Kartik had a subtle date with Prateek Kuhad’s ex-girlfriend who is a doctor settled in UK. The speculations surfaced because Niharika also shared similar pictures on her stories.

Prateek in an interview confirmed his breakup, he said, “I am not in a relationship. I have not been really vocal about it for a while. Some people still think I’m in a relationship, but I have not been in a relationship for a little while now. Things ended some time ago. I’m single. I broke up recently.”