Simon Cowell in talks for a new 'The X Factor' U.S. version

The X Factor is reportedly trying to make a comeback in the US as Simon Cowell appears to be in talks to revive the show on NBC.
In an interview with The Sun, Simon Cowell informed that NBC has "offered us to make the show. " He added, "Which means we’ll make the show here."
As per Deadline, Simon hasn't signed the deal with the network yet but it will likely fall under the expanded deal he signed with NBCUniversal in 2021.
It isn't sure how the new version will fit alongside NBC's flagship singing show, The Voice and Simon's America’s Got Talent, which also has its winter special, an All-Stars spinoff.
American YouTuber Jeffree Star reveals how Hollywood elites have tried to ruin him
Miley Cyrus shares her new year resolution on Today’s show
Kim Kardashian's move to give her staffer ‘uniforms’ was recently analyzed by a psychologist.
Jennifer Aniston never got over John Mayer after he dumped her, reveals insider
Royal fans might get to read another book after Prince Harry’s memoir, as an astrologer predicted
Shakira decides to stay in Barcelona for few more months, report