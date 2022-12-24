Jamie Lee Curtis claims viral ‘Nepo Baby’ article designed to ‘diminish, denigrate, hurt’

Jamie Lee Curtis is seemingly offended by New York Magazine’s viral nepotism article published on Monday, December 19th, 2022.

Days after the article, Curtis took to Instagram to defend her ‘Nepo baby status’ on Friday, December 23nd, 2022.

“I have been a professional actress since I was 19 years old so that makes me an OG Nepo Baby,” Curtis began. She continued to reflect on the qualities that got her hired for her first job to her illustrious 44-year long career. She added that “there's not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars.”

The Freaky Friday alum is the daughter of late actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

The 64-year-old added that the conversation on “nepo babies” is designed to “diminish and denigrate and hurt.”

She continued, “For the record I have navigated 44 years with the advantages my associated and reflected fame brought me, I don’t pretend there aren’t any, that try to tell me that I have no value on my own.”

“It's curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever,” slammed the actress. “I have come to learn that is simply not true,” Curtis said.

“I have suited up and shown up for all different kinds of work with thousands of thousands of people and every day I've tried to bring integrity and professionalism and love and community and art to my work. I am not alone. There are many of us. Dedicated to our craft. Proud of our lineage. Strong in our belief in our right to exist.”

The Golden Globe winner was not directly mentioned in Monday’s story, which included Lily Collins, daughter of Phil Collins, as well as Zoë Kravitz, daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, among others, via Page Six.