Meghan Markle recalls first meeting with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle recalled meeting Kate Middleton for the first time in the Netflix documentary which has drawn strong criticism from the royal fans and pro-monarchy experts.

Recalling her first meeting with Prince William's wife, Meghan said in the second episode, "It's so funny if I look it back now. Because now I know so much and I'm so glad I didn't then. Because I could just authentically be myself without much preparedness. Even when Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time. They came for dinner. I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot.

The Duchess of Sussex added, "Like I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger. I didn't realize that that's really jarring for a lot of brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. That there's a forward-facing way of being. And then you close the door and go 'Oh, great. Okay, we can relax now."

Meghan Markle was criticized for mocking Queen Elizabeth while sharing the story of her first meeting with the late monarch.