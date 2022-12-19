Adele eyes to cash in on her ‘huge’ American influence with new brand

FileFootage

Adele is reportedly eyeing to make the best out of her huge following in America as the singer is all set to launch a series of new products.



The Sun reported that the Rolling in The Deep singer’s company Melted Stone has claimed the name “1, 2, Free’ to trademark goods in the US.

A music insider spilt the beans to the outlet: “This venture could see her selling a wide range of items — particularly in the lucrative American market where she is huge.

“It shows that as well as being a great singer-songwriter, Adele is a canny businesswoman,” they added.

Meanwhile, the Hello hitmaker has been making waves with her rescheduled residency where she revealed having undergone therapy five times per day.

Adele said: “I started having therapy again because I went a few years without. I needed to start. Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce I was basically having five therapy sessions a day.

“But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behaviour and the things I would say. But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I'm topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything,” she added.