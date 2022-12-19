FIFA Worldcup Finale: Sajal Aly shares fan moment with David Beckham 

Pakistan’s much-adored actress Sajal Aly took to social media to share her fan moment with the former legendary footballer David Beckham at FIFA Worldcup Finale.
On Sunday, the Mom actress's picture from the stadium went viral as fans were surprised to see her favourite star-striking pose with Victoria Beckham’s husband.
Sajal was dressed in casual attire. While David was seen pulling off a light mustard-coloured formal suit and looked dashing as ever.
Beckham, who played in 1998, 2002, and 2006 World Cup finals for England, is one of the owners of the Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami.
