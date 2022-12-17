Piers Morgan 'traumatised' by Prince Harry 'whine-a-ton' on Netflix

Piers Morgan is thrashing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries.
Speaking on his show, the British journalist has called the Duke of Sussex 'greedy' for betraying his family for money.
He fumed: "Oh please. He's a lying greedy chancer betraying his family for money.
"Diana would be appalled at how he's trying to destroy the Monarchy & attacking Britain."
The dad-of-four commented: "I'm being regularly heard/quoted in this second instalment of the Megsflix whine-a-thon.
"I'm traumatised by this terrible invasion of my privacy."
He continued: "God, their incessant whining is so insufferably exhausting."
"Prince Harry publicly trashing his brother William, branding his father King Charles a liar, and attacking his grandmother the late Queen for doing nothing.
"This is such a grotesque and sickening betrayal of his family," Piers noted.
