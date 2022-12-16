Tom Cruise doesn’t want to be associated with Will Smith after Oscars slap

Tom Cruise doesn’t want to be associated with Will Smith after Oscars slapgate

Tom Cruse has no intention of reconnecting with Will Smith ever since he made headlines with the Oscars controversy.

The Top Gun actor does not respond to any of the Emancipation star’s request to meet him in person so he could talk about any projects.

An insider spilt to Radar Online, "Will has approached Tom several times, trying to reconnect and see if they can hang out and brainstrom on some projects together."

"A solid movie with Tom would guarantee Will's comeback, or so he thinks,” the source added. “Will has even offered to fly to Longon if that's more convenient.”

“But Tom isn't biting and doesn't even write him back” because despite having sympathy for Smith, he is not going to "be stupid enough to put his neck on the line and be dragged down by association."

However, the insider said that this is not only about Smith as Cruise “is still very wary of any Hollywood friendships.”

“He likes his reclusive lifestyle in the United Kingdom," the insider revealed, adding, "He doesn't want to get sucked back into the Hollywood scene — especially by way of Will Smith."

"He's still kryptonite," the source said of Tom Cruise.