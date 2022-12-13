Lisa Kudrow recalls how she’s struggled with body image issue while filming Friends

Lisa Kudrow has recently opened up about her body image issues after starring with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on her hit sitcom Friends.
During her appearance on Podcrushed podcast, Lisa, who featured as Phoebe Buffay in the hit series, confessed that her Friends female co-stars “triggered” her weight insecurity.
Reflecting on her appearance, Lisa stated, “It wasn't until Friends that I realised, ‘Oh, I don't look like I thought I looked’.”
“And that's what was so jarring, and that's when it was like, ‘Oh, I've got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot,’” recalled the actress
Lisa further said, “I'm not trying to say I was overweight either. I was not. I just had no idea the shape of my actual body.”
Lately, she’s learned to accept her body, adding, “I just realised, ‘Oh, no – it’s okay. This is just what I look like. That's okay. Do what you need to do to be healthy, but this is your body and it's okay.’”
