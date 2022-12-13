Prince Harry, Meghan Markle exhibit ‘unapologetic selfishness’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been slammed by a royal commentator who claimed that the Sussexes betrayed an “obsession with therapy”.
Daily Telegraph commentator Celia Walden, who is married to Piers Morgan, weighed in on a scene from a Netflix docu-series in which Prince Harry is seen speaking about “just turtling”.
She explained that the term is a “method of self-preservation whereby we retreat into our shells when the misery, trauma and pressures of life become too much to bear".
The commentator added that the series invited people to "witness six hours of on-screen therapy", before adding that the “expensive hours on the couch" produced an "unapologetic selfishness".
She added: "There’s a defiant refusal even to consider another person’s pain.
"And a hyperbolic language that elevates every uncomfortable experience to a gaping, open wound."
Sarmad Khoosat's 'Kamli' features Saba Qamar, Sania Saeed, Nimra Bucha, Hamza Khawaja in vital roles
Dilip Kumar's Peshawar was declared a heritage building in 2014
Aryan Khan has two co-founders in his luxury brand: Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva
Prince Harry seems to have effectively ‘detonated’ his bond with his older brother Prince William
Jessica Chastain’s shocking revelations about weird eating habit in school
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series could cause trouble for the Royal Family, warned an expert