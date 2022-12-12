Celine Dion’s life with ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’ diagnosis: ‘Will she sing again?’

A medical professional familiar with Celine Dion medical diagnosis believes she may even sing again.
The conversation began once renowned neurologist Dr. Satonsh Kesari, MD, PhD sat for an interview with HollywoodLife.
For those unversed, even though Dr. Kesari is not Dion’s personal physician, he is the Regional Medical Director for the Research Clinical Institute of Providence Southern California.
He started it all of by addressing the possibility of Dion coming back to music and said, “I think so. There are many treatments that can help and I think she just needs to go through one by one and figure out what’s going to help improve the disease and keep it at bay…I don’t want to say we can take away 100% of the symptoms, but we can make them improve significantly.”
However, during the course of his conversation, Dr Kesari did make it clear that “There are [still] patients who don’t respond as well, or their healing is slow to progress, even on treatment. So, we do need to understand this better and we need to do more research to get a real cure.”
She has recently been in New York to sing at a festive concert ahead of the Christmas holidays
