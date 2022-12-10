BTS Jimin commended for his handling immense crowd at the airport

BTS Jimin is being praised for his kindness during the crowd surge at the airport to welcome him.
BTS Jimin arrived safely in south Korea from his schedule in New York, however, he was met with an immense crowd. A huge crowd gathered at Incheon airport to welcome Jimin.
According to Koreaboo, "Fans point out that the behavior is dangerous and certainly makes the idols uncomfortable."
Despite the overwhelming crowd and less space to move, Jimin made sure to greet everyone warmly. Even when driving away from the airport, he made sure to wave at his fans.
