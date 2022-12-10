Meghan Markle ‘wants as much money’ as Prince William, Kate Middleton?

Insiders believe Meghan Markle has decided to move forward with multi million-dollar projects in order to ‘get has much money’ as Prince William and Kate Middleton.
An inside source close to The Sun brought this admission to light while addressing the real motive behind the popularity grab.
The insider began by explaining how, “Harry never worried about money or status within the family until Meghan came along. Kate, William and Harry all got along very well.”
But then “It all came down to money with Meghan,” once she joined the Firm.
“She couldn’t get her head around the family hierarchy,” from day one and “she wanted her and Harry to have the same as William and Kate.”
