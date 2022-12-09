Jennifer Lopez wants her, Ben Affleck to come across as ‘king and queen of Hollywood’

Jennifer Lopez wants her and hubby Ben Affleck to come across as the power couple of Hollywood as she is encouraging him to get Botox.

An insider spilled to Heat Magazine that the Marry Me actor has been taking care of herself to maintain a standard and feels that the Argo star should do the same.

"Jen thinks Ben is the most handsome man ever, but she thinks he should have started these procedures years ago, even though she says she's never actually had them done herself," the insider said.

"She thinks he needs a delicate amount of filler to iron out those crow's feet and Botox to soften his lined forehead- and a facelift might be a good idea.

“She obviously loves him no matter what, but jokes it wouldn't be a bad thing if they both held onto eternal youth,” the source added.

The insider said that J.Lo wants them “to come across the king and queen of Hollywood – a billionaire match made in heaven in every sense – and that means dressing the part and taking care of themselves accordingly.”

"Jen is all about them looking every inch the beautiful power couple and doesn't want her man covered in lines and wrinkles,” the source said adding that Lopez herself has been toning up her body like Affleck asked her to.

“But Ben's a heavy smoker who's lived on the edge and not taken that level of care with himself, and the harsh reality of that is starting to show.

"He's already dropped weight, smartened himself up, and lives a far cleaner and healthier lifestyle now than he did pre-Jennifer.

“But there's still maintenance to be done, as far as Jen's concerned, and it isn't fixable with just a few fancy creams,” shared the insider.