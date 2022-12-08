Meghan Markle friend says it is 'all my fault' for Prince Harry date night

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friend is disappointed over setting up their first date in 2016.

The Duchess of Sussex friend, Lizzie Cundy, tells OK! magazine that he wishes she never introduced the duo.

"I wish I never introduced Harry [to her.] It’s all my fault! I’m sorry Camilla. I’m sorry everyone!"

Lizzie admitted that both Meghan and Harry are "bringing down the monarchy."

"This could have been screened when the Queen was alive and I feel they’re just trying to ruin her 70 years of amazing work. I feel like they’ve got to get their own identity – stop whinging, stop moaning."

The comment comes after Harry and Meghan have dropped the explosive trailer of their upcoming Netflix docuseries.