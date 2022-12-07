Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's documentary: People give their verdict

More than 400,000 people disliked the trailers for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary, according to Daily Mail.

The first trailer was released on the day Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in the United States for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

The timing of the trailer angered millions of royals fans who accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of trying to overshadow Kate and William's US visit.

The first trailer had more than seven million views and more than 281,000 people 'dislike' the video.

Citing a popular online tool, Daily Mail reported that just 22,000 gave the trailer a thumbs up.

The second trailer showed Harry lashing out at a 'hierarchy of the family', has been disliked by 120,000 people. Only 22,000 have 'liked' it.

The number of "dislikes" show that Prince William and Kate Middleton's supporters have outnumbered Prince and Meghan Markle fans on social media.