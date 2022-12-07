Ferne McCann jets off to India to film reality TV special after voice note drama

Ferne McCann is reportedly flying to India to film a new series of her show First Time Mum this week following the star denied making the audio recordings but apologised after she was accused of making 'disgusting' comments about ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins acid attack victim.

Ferne recently confessed she said "things that are untrue" but said her words came out of fear and claimed how the voice notes had been "manipulated".

Now, it appears that ITV are backing Ferne, 32, after leaked voice notes allegedly sent by the reality TV star branded acid attack victim Sophie Hall as 'ugly'.

Back in 2017, Sophie had acid thrown in her face in a London club by the TV star's then-boyfriend, Arthur Collins.

The incident left Sophie, now 27, scarred for life, and Arthur was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The audio recording is the latest in a string of shocking voice messages which the anonymous Instagram user claims to be of Ferne.

Despite claims that ITV had 'halted' filming on the new series of First Time Mum, last month an insider told The Mirror the rumours were 'untrue'.

Ferne is now reportedly preparing to jet off to India to film scenes for her latest series of the popular reality TV show.

"Ferne is resuming filming for First Time Mum and is heading to India," a source told The Sun. "She is booked to fly out of the country today and is taking a film crew with her.