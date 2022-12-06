Anees Bazmi has no clue if Akshay Kumar or Kartik Aaryan will be a part of ‘Hera Pheri 3’: Read more

Anees Bazmi has directed famous films like; Welcome, Welcome Back, No Entry, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Director Anees Bazmi revealed that he has no idea if Kartik Aaryan or Akshay Kumar are on board for Hera Pheri 3.

He said that he was approached to direct the film but the producers haven’t told him about Akshay and Kartik.

“I have been approached to direct Hera Pheri 3. We are working out my dates. The producers haven’t told me about Kartik or Akshay. They told me that they want me to direct the film. So I asked them how do we work out the dates.”

Anees further revealed: “I have already directed two films for them - Welcome and Welcome Back. They want me to make Welcome 3 as well. Currently, I am busy with a couple of my films. Let’s see what works out and how.”

Previously, reports unveiled that Aaryan has been locked for the character of Raju in Hera Pheri 3 but he is yet to decide whether he wants to do the role or not.

According to ETimes, “The makers have assured him that his character is completely removed from Akshay Kumar’s character. Kartik has said yes in principle. But he will take a final call only after seeing the script.”