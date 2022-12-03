Tanishk Bagchi breaks silence on getting trolled for Ap Jaisa Koi rendition

Tanishk Bagchi talks about the criticism he has received for creating remix of Ap Jaisa Koi

Tanishk Bagchi is always under heavy criticism for remixing old songs, but this time it went a little too far when he created a rendition of Ap Jaisa Koi which was sung originally by Nazia Hassan and filmed on legendary actress Zeenat Aman. He opened up about the effect of trolling and how he feels about it.

“I don’t have the time to look at social media or negative comments. I am always occupied with my work. I get a song and then I move on to the next project. My work is my main passion and I do not focus on what everyone is saying. Award mil gaya na for an original song, it is a big thing,” The award-winning music composer said.

Talking about Instagram reel trends and the songs that get hype through reels, he said it is all a part of marketing tactic. Gradually, concentration span of people is decreasing, right now it is 15 seconds, after some days it will drop down to two seconds. Hence, songs are also a part of marketing campaign and he has no issues with his songs becoming reel sensations.