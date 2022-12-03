Anushka Sharma dedicates post to Triptii Dimr for 'Qala'

Anushka Sharma praises Triptii Dimri on the release of Qala, the actress shared her review on Instagram.
Anushka wrote, "A daughter’s heartbreaking yearning for her mother's love. Qala is a work of art. It's heartbreaking and exhilarating equally. Exhilarating because of the genius of each department that comes through in telling this detailed story and heartbreaking for portraying emotional abuse by an emotionally unstable parent in a way that's never been done before by a film."
The Chakda Xpress actress all praise for Triptii Dimri, as well as her brother Karnesh Sharma, who is the producer of the film.
Qala was released two days ago on Netflix. The psychological drama film, starring Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan and Swastika Mukherjee.
