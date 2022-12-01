‘No one believed’ Meghan Markle on racism complaints:

The internet and commentators have flown in, in support of Meghan Markle following her allegations of racism
This clapback has been issued by royal commentator and author Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu.
It featured a takedown of the UK’s ‘double standards’ and read, “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told you of racism in Royal Family & household. But she was vilified, abused & violated for speaking the truth.”
During the course of the post Dr Shola
“Ngozi Fulani’s experience with Lady Susan Hussey wasn’t isolated, one-off or a ‘bad apple’ at Buckingham Palace. You can’t reform this.”
