Brad Pitt ‘seems serious’ about Ines De Ramon: ‘This could be love’

File Footage

Brad Pitt seems serious with Ines De Ramon as the actor is looking forward to settling down and having more kids after Angelina Jolie split.



An insider told Radar Online that the Bullet Train star, 58, has been dating the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, 30, “for months” after meeting her through a “mutual friend.”

"They enjoy each other's company, whether they're talking about a subject they feel passionate about or taking in a concert,” the source spoke of the lovebirds’ romance.

Despite a huge age gap of 28 years, Pitt and Ramon are “on the same wavelength intellectually and that's a major attraction."

The source went on to add that the couple spends nights cooking at Pitt’s place while talking to each other for hours. "They bonded over their love of art and architecture," the insider explained.

Following his messy divorce from Jolie, Pitt has been romantically linked with several women including Nicole Poturalski and Emily Ratajkowski, but none of the relationships worked.

Ever since Pitt started dating Ramon, close pals of the Hollywood hunk have noticed a change in him. “He's tired of the flings and short-term romances that go nowhere," the source said.

"Now he's talking of settling down and maybe having more kids — and it's because of Ines and the possibilities she's opened for him,” the insider added.

"He seems serious about Ines," the outlet shared. "It looks like this could be love."