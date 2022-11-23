LSA Nominations: Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Fitoor shine bright

Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Fitoor nominated for Best TV Play Viewers Choice

Lux Style Awards announced nominations earlier today. Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3, helmed by veteran actors Rubina Ashraf, Usman Peerzada and Seemi Pasha gets a nomination for Best TV Play, Viewers Choice. Alongside, Fitoor, directed by Siraj-ul-Haque didn’t stay behind at all and is nominated in the same category.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat, starring Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz in lead roles was a spiritual romantic drama written by Hashim Nadeem. It was final part of trilogy, first aired in 2011. The drama was widely loved by the audience due to element of intense romance and immaculate performances of actors. It also had a touch of rural feudal areas of Pakistan which made it stand out. Moreover, title song by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan also gained a lot of popularity.

On the other hand, Fitoor starring Faysal Qureshi, Wahaj Ali, Hiba Bukhari and Sadia Hassan Hayat also made it to the nominations. Fitoor is a story of people connected to each other through some events in their past, who come across each other in present. The story involves just the right amount of romance so even though it received mixed reviews, it bagged a million views on each episode on YouTube.