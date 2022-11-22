 
Tuesday November 22, 2022
Nick Cannon talks about the benefits of fathering eleven children

By Web Desk
November 22, 2022
Nick Cannon says he 'does not know' if another baby is coming

Nick Cannon is not aware of further pregnancies with his present and potential partners.

The TV star, who fathers 11 children with six different woman, is answering if he is having another one.

“I don’t know, man,” the 42-year-old told Billboard.

”I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!”

Nick went on to admit that his children are the reason he is thriving in his career.

“My kids are definitely the creative force in all that I do,” he said. “They’re the funniest, most innovative, best questions…every project I’m working on now is through their eyes.”