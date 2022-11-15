Anupam Kher recalls how Amitabh Bachchan once gave him a reality check

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher's 'Uunchai' released on November 11

Anupam Kher reveals how once veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan gave him a privilege check while shooting for a film in 1986.

During an interview, Kher recalled the time when he was on the sets of film Aakhri Rasta where he saw Bachchan sitting and reading all covered in a blanket on a hot summer day in Chennai.

Kher added: “I thought I was a star, I wanted AC, make-up room and we were shooting in Chennai, and it was already so uncomfortable. I asked who I was shooting with and was told that it was Amitabh Bachchan. I saw him sitting on the side, with beard, wig, and wrapped in a blanket. “

“So I went to him, ‘Sir I am Anupam Kher…’ he answered, ‘I’ve heard, I saw you in Saransh, you’re a good actor.’ So I asked him, ‘Don’t you feel hot in this beard, blanket, and wig?”

Big B replied: “Garmi ke bare mein sochta hoon, toh lagti hai, nahin sochta hoon , toh nahin lagti.’ After that, I never created a fuss about AC, weather or fans, concluded Anupam.”

Kher, who recently starred in Uunchai alongside Amitabh and Boman Irani, also shared his working experience with the two actors, said: “There’s a mutual respect for each other. All of us are at that one stage of life, where we don’t have to prove anything to each other. It was a joy to work with each other.”

