King Charles lauded for 'never flinching' amid 'tough week' for royals

King Charles III is being lauded for maintaining his composure amid what is being called a ‘tough week’ for the royal family that saw the new monarch getting egged at a public meeting.



Royal commentator Tony Parsons praised the King for ‘never flinching’ during the week even as Netflix’s The Crown threatens to dent his popularity with its depiction of the turbulent 90s and the breakdown of his marriage to Diana, and the now-infamous egg incident.

Writing for The Sun, Parsons said, “The King demonstrates the true value of never complaining, never explaining and never flinching when someone throws an egg – real or metaphorical – at your royal head.”

“This should have been a very tough week for the monarchy. Just as he has not reacted to the -makers of The Crown rifling through the most private corners of his life. No lawsuits. No complaints. No expression of outraged hurt.”

Parsons went on to add, “The King made it look easy — ignoring the eggs whizzing just past his magnificent ears, blanking The Crown smacking its salacious lips as it drools over the ¬collapse of his marriage to Diana. But ignoring these assaults can’t have been easy.”

The comments came as Netflix released the controversial fifth season of its royal drama The Crown on November 9, 2022, and King Charles was attacked by a young climate activist who threw eggs at him but missed.