Julia Fox details why she sided with Amber Heard during libel trial: ‘None of us are safe’

File Footage

Julia Fox revealed why she defended Amber Heard during her bombshell defamation case against ex-husband and Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp.



The Uncut Gems star talked in detail about her decision to publically show support for the Aquaman actor on Emily Ratajkowski's High Low with EmRata podcast.

“That was crazy! I feel there is a movement on TikTok regarding Amber and Johnny when people read all the documents, like a backtrack, but still the damage is done,” the actor-model said.

"I did have to say something because if it could happen to Amber Heard, who is a white, blonde, beautiful, successful actress, because people that say she had no career before [Depp] but she did, over 10 movies I think, so it can really happen to — none of us are safe," she added.

Fox went on to say that she felt “compelled” to “say something,” adding, “Guys, you don't realise, this is going to damage humanity, all of the women in the world are going to suffer from this.”

Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend continued, "It's hard to prove [abuse allegations] because abuse is so insidious and sometimes you don't even know you're being abused and sometimes you don't want to see yourself as a victim and you try to be tough and fight back and say ‘we fight each other.’”

“I always stand up for women in a situation because I've been there and I know how lonely it is,” she told Ratajkowski. “I know how scary it is when people you've been looking at your whole life are looking at you funny, it's like, ‘I'm not a liar.’”

“Call me any name in the book but I'm not a liar,” Fox concluded.

During the high-profile libel trial of the Hollywood exes, Fox took to Instagram to extend support to Heard amid all the hate she was receiving online.

Heard "never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him," Fox penned. "Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful including physically and financially."



