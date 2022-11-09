Julia Fox’s acting career affected ‘not in a good way’ after relationship with Kanye West

Julia Fox has recently weighed in on her brief relationship with Kanye West in a podcast interview.



Speaking to Emily Ratajkowski for High Low with EmRata podcast, the Uncut Gems actress disclosed that her acting career was affected due to her short-lived bond with Donda rapper.

“After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way,” said the 32-year-old.

She continued, “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.”

Fox shared that she’s considered “a liability and tabloid type of person” by some in the industry, however, others opinions won’t “stop” her from “chasing her goals”.

“It's fine, I'm so busy. I think things come to you at the right time, so that's why I'm really not stressing. I really don't care,” remarked the actress.

“I just have to trust the process,” she added.

For the uninitiated, Fox briefly dated West earlier this year which ended soon.”

“I've never been operating at the level that Ye (West) is,” she pointed out in earlier interview with The Cut.

Fox explained, “I never wanted to be super-megafamous. It's a life-ender for some celebrities. They become reclusive and paranoid and hide. I refuse to not live authentically.”