King Charles is trying to 'circumnavigate' Rishi Sunak with 'dangerous' move

King Charles III is under fire for snubbing royal rule of indifference to politics.

The new British monarch is seemingly trying to “circumnavigate” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a special reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of COP27 conference.

This comes after Sunak adviced Charles the event for reasons undisclosed.

Speaking about the reception, royal commentator Daniela Elser says His Majesty is “coming dangerously close to publicly defying [the] newbie Prime Minister”.

Charles' Buckingham Palace retreat was attended by US special envoy for climate, John Kerry and Mr Sunak himself.