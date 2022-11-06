Benedict Cumberbatch opens up on difficulty to bring emotion to Marvel films

Benedict Cumberbatch revealed the difficulty of bringing the emotional center to Doctor Strange in the Marvel universe.

During an interview with The Talks, the actor revealed the process of getting into his role for the MCU films. “It’s not some sort of acting gym where you’re stripping off layers of self to reveal a layer of truth all the time.

“You are working to do some of that, but in the heartbeat of making a massive film like ‘The Avengers,’ for example, it can be tough getting that one moment of emotion absolutely nailed in five minutes because that’s all the time they have because of the other, bigger things around it.”

Cumberbatch continued, “In this instance, it’s not a massive development of the character; it’s about how to service the story at the same time as balancing the integrity of a now much-loved part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, I learn on every job. I would like to think I learn. I learn by watching other people. It was wonderful to watch Robert [Downey Jr.]. It is wonderful to watch him, and to watch people who really know what they are playing inside out.”

Benedict Cumberbatch's recent Doctor Strange movie was Doctor strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

