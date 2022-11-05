King Charles hosts Cop27 reception as Rishi Sunak weighs in on ‘floods in Pakistan’

Rishi Sunak opened up devastating effects of climate change at the Cop27 reception hosted by King Charles on Friday.
The new Prime Minister of the UK will be attending the UN climate change conference in Egypt whereas Charles won’t be there among the world leaders, business figures and environmentalists.
King Charles has been advocating the issue for years but the “soft power” diplomacy of the monarchy won’t be evident at the gathering.
It was advised during Liz Truss’ brief premiership that the King should not attend Cop27.
Following the proceedings, Rishi on Friday addressed the Buckingham Palace ballroom. stating: “As recent events have shown, delivering on the promise of Glasgow is more important than ever.
“More important because, as we have seen so starkly with the war in Ukraine, it is vital to invest in secure, renewable sources of energy and sustainable food production.
“More important because every moment we allow climate change to ravage our planet we will see more human suffering like the devastating floods in Pakistan,” he continued.
“And more important because, if we do not act today, we will risk leaving an ever more desperate inheritance for our children,” he added
