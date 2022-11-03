Eminem impersonator tries to scam people in Detroit

A con-man in Detroit impersonated Eminem to scam the locals in Detroit under the guise of the rapper’s authentic foundation, Marshall Mathers Foundation.

According to Local 4 News, back in February, 2022, a person impersonating as Eminem tried to scam a local man who was looking for help to care for his injured grandson. The imposter had offered to help pay for his injured grandson’s bills but was asking for cash, via New York Post.

NY Post reported that this summer, another imposter claimed to be the rapper from Detroit, allegedly asking people outside Michigan to schedule private concerts with him in an attempt to get their personal information.

On October 27th, 2022, Local 4’s Help Me Hank team reported receiving several emails from people who said someone claiming to be from Eminem’s foundation reached out to seek donations for Toys for Tots in Detroit. The outlet detailed that fake organisation asked people, who could not donate a toy, to provide their personal information and credit card number to do the shopping.

According to the outlet, the first case the emerged was Frederick Mclelland from Allen Park said he got a call from who he thought was Eminem. “The connection started after Frederick’s grandson was involved in a serious accident, and he’s still recovering in a rehab centre. The bills were piling up. Someone suggested reaching out to the Marshall Mathers Foundation, Eminem’s legitimate foundation. He gave the charity a call -- or so he thought at the time.”

“Days later, a call from Eminem – or so he thought. After a few calls, the person posing as Slim Shady started asking for personal information – and soon, the person would start asking for cash. Experts believe Frederick landed on a fake foundation website and that’s how the scammer got his info.”

The rapper, 50, does have a real charitable organisation — the Marshall Mathers Foundation, which was not involved in the fraud and has been working with the police, according to the news outlet.

Eminem's organisation is dedicated to providing assistance to disadvantaged and at-risk youth primarily in Detroit, Michigan and its surrounding communities.