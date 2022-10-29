Prince Harry 'radical' memoir not toned down after Queen demise

Prince Harry's bombshell memoir is still a bombshell, despite Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The Duke of Sussex has made no chances 'at all' to his explosive book and is preparing for war with the royals across the pond, says expert.

Expert Richard Palmer believes: "I think what has emerged is that, you know, there were reports that it had been radically rewritten in the light of the Queen's death.

"It's certainly been suggested by, you know, that I think, the publishers or people close to the publishers that he hasn't really been revised that much at all."

Mr Palmer, however, was 'surprised' the publishers let go of the "Christmas Market".

It could be "a really big market" for the book, adding that some extracts from the book "may appear" before January 10.