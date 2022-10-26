Meghan Markle constantly ‘rehashing’ same issues: ‘Here we go again!’

File Footage

Experts break down their ‘irritation’ over Meghan Markle’s obsession over things going wrong, after Megxit.



Royal commentator Rachel Bowie offered these insights in her most recent interview with the Royally Obsessed podcast.

There, she addressed Meghan’s instance on “rehashing old issues” and was quoted saying, “She talks about the institution of the monarchy which I thought was really interesting.”



“She's asked, 'going through the process you did with the monarchy and then becoming a private citizen again, are those institutions similar?'”

“This is in reference to Hollywood and the monarchy,” the commentator also admitted.

“She talks about how much has changed in Hollywood. She said, 'as complex as an organisation might be, there is always something in it that I think is positive and it is important to focus on that'.”

“It is kind of a direct turnaround from The Cut when she said, 'I never signed anything, I can say whatever I want'. Now she is saying there is always something that is positive, almost coming to terms with what happened, I think.”

“I think a lot of the criticism was that she was really dragging and rehashing old issues in every interview and it felt like, 'here we are again talking about how everything went wrong'.”