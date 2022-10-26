Controversial influencer Andrew Tate converted to Islam: Report

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has converted to Islam, according to several claims on social media.

According to The New Arab, the former kickboxer said, "This is why I'm Muslim," a verified account called 'Andrew Tate' penned a post on Gettr, a conservative social media site.

"Any Christian who believes in good and understands the true battle against evil must convert. "So be patient, Indeed the promise of Allah is TRUTH" Quran 30:60."

The same account also posted a photo of the influencer captioned with a quote linked to Ibn Qayim, an Islamic theologian from the 1300s.

The 35-year-old video was doing rounds on social media where Tate allegedly prayed in a mosque in the UAE.

The video was posted by Tam Khan, a verified Facebook user who confirmed the conversion news.

"Regarding his shahada we agreed it shouldn't be shown on a podcast or anything because people will claim it's for clout or fake following. Nobody is perfect, but Alhamdhulillah the guy has a good heart and pure intentions." penned Khan.

Andrew Tate's conversion to Islam has left Twitter divided. Some support the ex-kickboxer, while others call out to him.

One user praised the influencer decision, "As Muslims, Allah (swt) has given us so many role models. Islam is a religion where you literally need not look elsewhere. Where did we go wrong for our young men to take people like andrew tate as role models over the prophets? Ahlul bayt? The companions? الله المستعان



While another called out him for his attention-seeking antics, "Andrew Tate is actively trying to stir up issues between Islam & Christianity out of ignorance. These religions have found peace with each other. Let's not go backwards from one guy who loves to hear himself talk."

The athlete's defended Tate's decision over criticism, saying all humans make mistakes.



