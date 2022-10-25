Johnny Depp visits family in Kentucky ahead of UK tour

File footage

Johnny Depp surprised his fans in Kentucky as he returned to his hometown of Owensboro over the weekend.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, visited his family and loved one in his hometown during his surprise trip.

He was also seen clicking pictures with his fans and the locals of the town. The Edward Scissorhand star reportedly asked fans to keep his visit a secret until after he had left the area, reported Fox19Now.

Depp’s surprise visit to his hometown comes a day after reports were making rounds on the internet that he could make a return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.

Depp was dropped from the popular franchise in 2018 during his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

A source told Poptopic that Depp, who played the iconic character of Captain Jack Sparrow in the franchise, has been in talks with Disney about a $300 million deal after winning his defamation lawsuit against Heard.

Moreover, Depp previously told the jury he would not work with Disney again after he was scrubbed from the sixth Pirates movie released in 2017.