Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger head out for a leisurely walk with kids

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger started their Sunday morning with a leisurely stroll outside in the fresh air with their children, per HollywoodLife.

The couple was spotted with their three kids, including Chris’ son Jack, 10, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris, and daughters Lyla, 2, and five-month-old Eloise.

The two oldest kids. Jack was closely following their dad as he steered the stroller with Lyla seated, while Katherine held their youngest close behind.

Chris wore a white short-sleeved button-down top and black shorts as well as black sneakers. He also wore a baseball cap. Matching with dad, son Jack donned a white t-shirt and blue pants paired by grey sneakers with black shoelaces.

Lyla was strapped snugly in the stroller in a white top and adorable pink pants.

The actor and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger wore black jacket, leggings, black sneakers, and a baseball cap of her own as her hair was down. Eloise was also strapped protectively to her mother and was in what appeared to be a onesie. The doting mother had one hand kept on the baby’s head as she held her close.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star is a proud dad as he celebrates milestones of his kids with enthusiasm. Recently, the actor, 43, gave a special shout-out to his first born, Jack, in an Instagram post.

“TEN!!?? WHAAAT!? Double digits!! Hard to believe it’s already been ten years!! You’re the best son, big brother, fisherman, scout, reader, mathematician, imagineer, builder, boxer and buddy a guy could ask for. Love you kid!”