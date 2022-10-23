 
Meghan Markle sparks rift rumours with Prince Harry with latest move

By Web Desk
October 23, 2022

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was spotted enjoying a shopping day with her close friend in California, where she lives with husband Prince Harry and their kids Archie and Lilibet.

She enjoyed a stroll around shops days after she faced backlash for saying Deal or No Deal ‘reduced her to a bimbo.’

The Page Six dubbed Meghan Markle’s outing as ‘retail therapy’

The Duchess and her friend also had a lunch in nearby Santa Barbara.

Commenting on Meghan’s solo outing without Prince Harry, fans speculate rift between the royal couple.

Even one fan commented, “When a married woman starts the retail-therapy sessions, it usually means the marriage is over.”

Another commented, “She and Harry seem to be spending a lot of time apart over the past year. Reports indicate the honeymoon is over.”

